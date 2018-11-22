Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Carries Young Core Past Cavaliers In First Return To Cleveland Since 2018 NBA Free Agency



After a 51-point performance against the Miami Heat, LeBron James was looking for another dominant performance in a second return on a personal level. Though, Wednesday’s game was much more meaningful as it was James’ first time facing the Cleveland Cavaliers since free agency.

Unlike 2010 where James was booed throughout the game in his return, Cavaliers fans gave him a standing ovation and the organization honored him with a tribute video.

From winning the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors to opening the I Promise School, James has fulfilled his promise to the city of Cleveland both on and off the court.

While it was an emotional game, James was all business as he led the Lakers with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in 36 minutes.

Although the Cavaliers are now 2-14, they fed off the crowd’s energy and held a double-digit lead in the first half.

Jordan Clarkson, who the Lakers traded to the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season, made two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter as their lead increased to nine points.

As it seemed the Lakers were running out of gas in the last game of a three-game road trip, James refused to lose in his homecoming and he got plenty of help. Highlighted by six players in double-figures, Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 36 minutes.

Having won five of their last six games, the Lakers will play six out of the next seven games at Staples Center.