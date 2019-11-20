Lakers Highlights: Lebron James Becomes First Player In Nba History To Record Triple-double Against Every Team

In the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James became the first in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team (25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists).

While it was the latest individual accomplishment in James’ future Hall of Fame career, he and the Los Angeles Lakers — more importantly — swept their four-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and the Thunder at Staples Center.

As all of the attention will be on James and rightfully so, he received plenty of help. After two poor games to his standards, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points (13-of-24 shooting from the field) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 37 minutes.

Although the Lakers are the best defensive team in the league, there was some slippage as the Thunder made numerous runs throughout the game to keep them close.

Every time the Lakers had a double-digit lead and were looking to extend it, the Thunder continued to fight led by Dennis Schroder‘s 31 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

In Avery Bradley‘s absence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has started for head coach Frank Vogel and is starting to provide some consistency as an ideal 3-and-D player.

While Caldwell-Pope has been heavily criticized for his performance, he finished with 13 points and four rebounds, including a clutch three-pointer to help seal another win.

At 12-2 through the first 14 games of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Lakers are playing at a high level as their offense slowly improves. With Los Angeles protecting their homecourt, they embark on a four-game road trip now.