Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Off To Hot Start Against Warriors

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers headed to the Bay Area to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Chase Center’s first NBA game.

After winning big in San Francisco, any Lakers doubters have likely been silenced.

James got to work quickly against the Warriors, scoring or assisting on many of the team’s first few buckets. Davis made quick work in his Lakers debut as well, finishing the game with 22 points and 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes. Davis made his debut known to the world, finishing with a dunk five times in just the first quarter alone.

Danny Green also showed up to play in his debut. The 11-year veteran found himself open in the corner often, hitting 2-of-5 three-point attempts on the night.

Rajon Rondo was surprisingly dialed in from deep in the team’s preseason opener. Rondo converted on two three-pointers on the night for six of his eight points. He also added four assists.

One of few returning players to the Lakers was JaVale McGee. Although McGee did not record any of his highlight-reel blocks, he fit in well with Davis and James’ two-man game, totaling 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Of course, one of the greatest Lakers antagonists has returned in hopes of redemption: Dwight Howard. Howard had a solid night on the boards but was less than exciting on offense. Howard only put up a handful of points in his professional reunion with Los Angeles.

Alex Caruso saw a significant amount of time manning the point position during the second half. He finished with 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting, getting to the foul line as well. Caruso and Howard ran a fairly efficient pick-and-roll throughout the second half.

Although some rotation issues and chemistry will need to be worked out, things are looking good for the Lakers thus far.

The Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets in China on Oct. 5.