Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Clutch In Fourth Quarter Against Grizzlies To Secure Seventh Consecutive Win

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers just barely squeaked out a 109-108 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team had a much better night defensively, largely thanks to the efforts of Davis.

Davis’s offensive production lagged slightly more than usual, but his defense came up big across the board. He started the first half hot, coming up with a number of blocks and steals. James also added in his work on the defensive end with a steal turn dunk in the first quarter.

Davis was also able to turn it on from the three-point line once again. He hit a number of threes throughout the night, including one just before the halftime buzzer. The Lakers as a team were able to come out and hit multiple threes to start the second half. Danny Green as well as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope converted on a combined three straight three pointers within the first three minutes of the half. Green finished with eight points, while Caldwell-Pope had 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Rajon Rondo found some success against the Memphis defense in the second half, finishing on a variety of layups. His 14 points and three steals were key to the team’s comeback during the second half.

After the Lakers shooters got the team within striking distance, James and Davis delivered the finishing blows. James hit a tough three on Jae Crowder to tie the game at 79 late in the third quarter and followed it up with a fading corner three on the next play. Davis then hit a three of his own to give the Lakers the lead to end the third quarter.

The Lakers dynamic duo led the way again in the fourth quarter, punishing the Grizzlies in the paint. James had an impressive spin move around multiple defenders for the layup. He ended up finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists on the night.

However, it was nearly not enough as Ja Morant did his best to secure a Grizzlies home win. Although he finished with an impressive 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, the Lakers proved to be too much in the end.

In the waning moments, Davis hit a big three to tie the game. He then followed up a James miss to extend the Lakers lead late in the game.

Davis finished with 22 points, five blocks, and three steals.