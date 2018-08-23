Lakers Highlights: Kobe Bryant’s Ultimate Mixtape To Celebrate 40th Birthday

From a teenager to a man, Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans followed Kobe Bryant every step of the way during his illustrious 20-year career.

Since Bryant scored 60 points in his career finale against the Utah Jazz more than two years ago, he has already found success as a CEO, writer and producer.

Through Kobe Inc. and Granity Studios, he has won two awards for “Dear Basketball” and his $6 million investment in BodyArmor is already worth $200 million in less than five years. Not bad for a former professional basketball player.

Despite being retired, the debates continue among fans about where Bryant ranks all time and if LeBron James is better than him.

Love him or hate him, Bryant is one of the best players of all time and here is a mixtape of his greatest plays, via the NBA Twitter account:

During a time when many tried and failed to be the next Michael Jordan, Bryant came closest. Highlighted by five championships, Bryant finished with 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6,306 assists in his 20 seasons.

While Bryant’s legacy is already set in stone, he is not finished with the game of basketball. Along with announcing plans to open the first NBA basketball school in China, he is helping the next generation of players through “Detail” or even working out with them.

