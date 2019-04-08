Lakers Highlights: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Scores 18 Points In Fourth Quarter To Lead L.A. Past Jazz

Since the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention against the Brooklyn Nets on March 22, they have won six out of their last nine games now.

In their latest 113-109 win against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers actually trailed by double-digits in the third quarter to the playoff-bound team before making their comeback.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has played much better recently, scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. He also finished with six rebounds.

While Caldwell-Pope made clutch shots down the stretch, he received plenty of help from his teammates as four other Lakers scored in double-figures.

JaVale McGee had another strong performance with 22 points and eight rebounds while Mike Muscala finished with 16 points including 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

And for the South Bay Lakers, they continued their strong play led by Alex Caruso, who finished with 18 points and 11 assists.

Along with Johnathan Williams’ 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench, Jemerrio Jones had his first career start and finished with 16 rebounds.

Although it is not ideal for the Lakers to win due to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, they are playing the right way in hopes of earning their next deal.

With one game remaining in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers will look to finish on a high note against the Portland Trail Blazers.