Lakers Highlights: Josh Hart Scores 37 Points, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Pours In 31 To Clinch Spot In Las Vegas Summer League Championship



In what was their most-contested game of the Las Vegas Summer League, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-109, in double overtime. The Lakers improved to 6-0 in Las Vegas this year and punched their ticket to the championship game.

Los Angeles and Cleveland combined for 16 lead changes and 13 ties. While it was the Lakers who developed a habit of jumping out to early leads, the Cavs made six of their first eight attempts, including three 3-pointers, to take a 15-10 lead.

But the Lakers responded with a 12-0 run and led 28-23 at the end of the first quarter. They were carried early by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who made his first five shots, four of which were behind the arc, within the first seven minutes of the game.

Mykhailiuk went on to finish with 31 points to go along with four rebounds. Normally that type of performance, particularly from a player selected No. 47 in the Draft, would garner all the headlines.

But Mykhailiuk had to share the spotlight with Josh Hart, who had a game-high 37 points. Hart’s nine rebounds tied with Cavs big man Okaro White for most on the night.

Hart delivered in several key moments for the Lakers in the second half and during clutch situations. He regularly traded baskets — and words — with rookie Collin Sexton. As well as they both played, each also missed crucial free throws.

Hart’s 37 points broke Lonzo Ball’s record for most by a Lakers player in a Summer League. He presumably put the finishing touches on earning the MVP Award, which went to Ball last year.

The Lakers now face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night with an opportunity to repeat as Summer League champions.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!