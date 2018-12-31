Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram Keys 18-4 Run In 4th Quarter For Revenge Win Over Kings



Last Thursday night the Los Angeles Lakers seemingly had a win in hand before blowing a late lead against the Sacramento Kings. On Sunday night, Brandon Ingram made sure the opposite happened.

Down seven with just over four minutes remaining, it was Ingram sparking things on both ends of the floor. He led the Lakers to an 18-4 run to finish the game with a 121-114 comeback victory over the Kings.

After a 3-pointer from Kyle Kuzma cut the deficit to four, Ingram would reel off seven straight points to really get things going for the Lakers. He finished with 21 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks in what may have been his most complete game of the season so far.

Ingram also had a couple of highlight-reel baskets, including an amazing ball fake layup that completely turned Willie Cauley-Stein around. He had plenty of help, particularly in the form of Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Hart was huge in the first half with 17 points, finishing with 22 overall to go along with 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Caldwell-Pope on the other hand stepped it up in the second half and scored a team-high 26 points, knocking down five 3-pointers on the night.

Kuzma continued his improved all-around effort with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while Lonzo Ball added 13 points and 6 assists.

The Lakers were also glad to welcome back JaVale McGee to the starting lineup and he was his usual active self with 8 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes. While it was certainly great to see McGee back in the lineup, he was not able to solve the Lakers’ recent defensive woes.

They gave up 96 points to the Kings through three quarters, before finally shutting them down in the fourth, holding them to just 18. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points, with Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic pouring in 21 points apiece.

