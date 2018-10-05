Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram Scores 31 Points In First Preseason Win



With the Los Angeles Lakers still electing to hold Lonzo Ball out of game action and Rajon Rondo provided with a night of rest, Brandon Ingram started at point guard against the Sacramento Kings.

It wasn’t a foreign position for the young forward, as Ingram not only filled in for Ball last season, he shined when tasked with running the offense. That was again the case in the Lakers’ third preseason game.

Defense was seemingly at a premium, as both teams nearly scored 40 points in the first quarter, and Los Angeles and Sacramento each passed 60 by halftime.

Ingram finished with a game-high 31 points in a 128-123 victory, the first of the preseason for the Lakers. He was particularly effective down the stretch of the fourth quarter, both on offense and defense.

During one sequence, Ingram’s length and athleticism gave the Kings fits as they attempted to inbound the basketball. After several tries, it ultimately led to a steal and free throws for the Lakers.

Along with pacing the team in points, Ingram also led with nine rebounds. He added three assists, one blocked shot and three steals.

LeBron James stuck with the blueprint of only playing in the first half, though did see a slight increase in minutes to 18. He carried the Lakers early and went on to finish with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, four assists and three rebounds.

Josh Hart had another impressive performance in a second consecutive start, scoring 17 points. He was one of six Lakers to score in double figures.

If there was a negative for the Lakers, Michael Beasley didn’t finish a second game because of injury. He was ruled out in the third quarter due to suffering a right rib contusion.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.