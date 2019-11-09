Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lead L.A. To Seventh Consecutive Win Against Heat

After a quick three-game road trip, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers returned home to Staples Center where they were able to defeat the Miami Heat and earn their seventh straight win of the 2019-20 NBA season.

This was a clash of two of the best defensive teams in the league as both the Lakers and Heat seemed to have trouble finding much success on offense throughout the night.

However, Los Angeles’ defense was swarming in the fourth quarter, not allowing Miami to get anything easy and allowing them to go on a late-game run to effectively close out the contest.

Games like this one are a good reminder the team’s All-Star duo of James and Davis will be difficult to beat thanks to their ability to take over at a moment’s notice.

Davis’ presence could be felt on both ends as he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals while James added 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

It was a relatively messy game for the purple and gold as they only shot 8-of-24 from the three-point line and turned the ball over 18 times, but pulled out a win due to a 10-point edge in points in the paint coupled with 17 points off turnovers.

Los Angeles’ size has been an issue for most teams this season and it was apparent against Miami’s undersized frontcourt.

None of the Lakers role players were able to crack double digits scoring, but each had their moments throughout the game.

In his first game back since suffering a leg contusion, Avery Bradley was able to score a few baskets in the first quarter. Meanwhile, JaVale McGee provided great energy on both ends and narrowly missed a double-double as he compiled nine points and 10 rebounds.

While the offense has yet to breakthrough, the purple and gold have proven they can win games on the back of their defensive effort. They draw the defending champions Toronto Raptors next.