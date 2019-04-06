Lakers Highlights: Alex Caruso’s Career-High Game Helps L.A. Surpass Last Season’s Win Total

After recently being eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers may not have much to play for these days, but their G League players certainly do.

Ever since Alex Caruso was called up from the South Bay Lakers on March 4, he has provided the Lakers with consistent energy while growing into his role.

As the 25-year-old continues to have career-high games, he had another one with the Clippers looking to move up to the fifth spot for a more favorable first round matchup.

In just his second career start, Caruso finished with 32 points (10-of-19 shooting from the field), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes.

The points and rebounds were new career-highs for the undrafted guard out of Texas A&M.

While all of the attention was on Caruso and rightfully so, he did receive a lot of help from the veterans and his G League teammates.

As Johnathan William had 12 points and five rebounds, Jemerrio Jones had 10 rebounds while limiting Lou Williams to 18 points (4-of-12 shooting).

JaVale McGee (18 points and 10 rebounds), Rajon Rondo (15 points and 12 assists), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25 points) made their impact at different points.

When the Clippers had a double-digit lead in the second half, it appeared the Lakers did not have the energy to compete on the second night of a back-to-back situation.

However, led by Caruso’s clutch shots in the fourth quarter, the Lakers surpassed last season’s win total.