Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton Picks Rams To Beat Patriots In Super Bowl LIII

While the NBA is at the point of the season where players start to get sluggish, waiting for the All-Star Break, the NFL is set to wrap things up with Super Bowl LIII. This year’s matchup in Atlanta pits the New England Patriots dynasty against the young and talented Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have already garnered tons of support from the city of Los Angeles, including having a number of players from the Lakers in attendance for their divisional round win against the Dallas Cowboys. While he wasn’t on hand, head coach Luke Walton, a noted Chargers fan, gave the Rams his backing.

“Super Bowl champs,” Walton said of the hometown team. “I’ll give you a score, too. It’s going to be 27-24, Rams.”

Twenty-seven, although a pretty good offensive number, would be a rather low score for this Rams team. They have scored fewer than 27 points just four times this year, including the playoffs. With head coach Sean McVay at the helm, the Rams boast one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses.

The Patriots also have an average defense, one that gave up 41 points in last year’s Super Bowl. However, the major point of emphasis is that Walton has gone with the Rams. The Rams will have tons of support, and will likely have even more with a win.

Los Angeles has gotten a bad reputation in football as a city that doesn’t care about the Rams. But winning the Super Bowl would absolutely change that. Winning it all would likely make them the second hottest sports ticket in town, only behind the Lakers.

So Walton and the Lakers have stuck with the local team, and so has the rest of the city.

