Lakers Have No Practice Or Meeting Scheduled After 2019-20 NBA Season Suspended Due To Coronavirus

After the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the NBA reportedly was moving towards playing games but without their fans attending them.

However, that immediately changed when the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

As it is currently unclear what the next steps will be for the league as a whole, the Los Angeles Lakers currently have no practice or meeting scheduled.

However, Lakers players are still welcomed to come into the UCLA Health Training Center for treatment, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

There is no practice or meeting scheduled tomorrow for the Lakers players, per a team spokesperson. Players are welcome to come in to the practice facility for treatment, however. Lakers team employees have been asked to work from home. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 12, 2020

Since the NBA’s decision, there have been heated debates about them suspending the season instead of still playing games without their fans.

As Donovan Mitchell became the latest player to test positive and the league is trying to avoid an outbreak, it is easy to understand their thought process.

As for the Lakers, it is currently unclear what they will do and if there will be any practices. While the season has been suspended, this is expected to be different from a lockout where players are not obligated to report to teams.