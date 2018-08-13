Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Discusses Possibility Of Moving Free Agency To Before NBA Draft

In recent years the NBA offseason has become almost as fun to follow as the regular season. Fans immerse themselves in the possibilities of who their favorite team could select in the NBA Draft, and afterwards turn their attention to which names could switch jerseys in free agency.

This is completely different from a league such as the NFL in which free agency takes place a month before the draft. Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka understands this and is prepared for a change if that were to come.

There are reportedly discussions about the NBA switching around its order of operations for the offseason, and Pelinka is open to holding free agency before the draft.

“One interesting point about it is, free agency is an unknown because players are making the decision,” he said.

“The Draft is a known, because the teams are making the choices. So one school of thought is, does it make sense for the known to happen first? Like, you draft your players, you know who you get, and then you go into [free agency].”

A team’s strategy for the draft is completely different when free agency has already taken place as holes presumably are filled in, meaning focus in the draft can be more about wants than needs. A change like that would be major throughout the NBA.

Nothing is for certain, but Pelinka enjoys the fact that there is even consideration being given to change. “I think what’s great about the committee is all of these things are being discussed,” he said.

“The way Adam Silver runs the league is he’s always openminded to hearing everyone’s vantage point. It is an interesting proposal that the Rockets brought to the table, and I think it’s something that will be thought through.”

If there is one thing that has been true under commissioner Silver it is that any possibility will be discussed and given serious thought. Whatever ultimately happens, the always prepared Pelinka will be ready for it.

