Lakers Free Agent Rumors: Javale McGee Agrees To Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers made their splash in NBA free agency on Sunday evening by coming to terms with LeBron James on a four-year, $154 million contract. His deal does not include a no-trade clause but James can opt out after the third year of his deal.

Prior to Klutch Sports announcing that James was joining the Lakers, the team was connected to a wide array of free agents. They ranged from DeMarcus Cousins to JaVale McGee to Lance Stephenson.

After adding James to the fold, Los Angeles reportedly agreed to contracts with Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, filling out their roster.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Lakers have now added McGee as well:

Free agent center JaVale McGee and Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, McGee is due to earn $2.4 million:

The salary for JaVale McGee on a one-year contract in Los Angeles is $2.4M. The Lakers will incur a $1.5M cap hit because of the veteran exception rule. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2018

McGee joins the Lakers after winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors. He joined them as a bit of a laughing stock but emerged into a valuable and timely contributor for the league’s current dynasty.

McGee gives the Lakers an active big man who is a good rim protector and rebounder. He doesn’t bring much to the table offensively, but is a more than capable rim-runner and finisher who brings a lot of energy.

