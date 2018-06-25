Lakers Free Agent Pitch: Jacob Emrani Places Billboards To Recruit Paul George

While the Los Angeles Lakers front office has spent the better part of the past two seasons working to clear salary cap space for 2018 free agency, the fan base has done their part as well to recruit the likes of LeBron James and Paul George.

For George, he received a hero’s welcoming during each of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s trips to Staples Center. It was treatment Lakers fans previously bestowed on him, but this past season it seemed to reach a fever pitch.

One fan with courtside seats wore customized Lakers jerseys with George’s and James’ names. Although James wasn’t received as warmly, there’s a faction of the fan base clamoring for him.

Among them is attorney and longtime Lakers fan Jacob Emrani, who placed ‘#LABron’ billboards throughout Los Angeles in the days before the Cleveland Cavaliers made their annual visit to Staples Center.

And keeping with his word, Emrani has now done the same for George, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk

Attorney and Lakers season ticket holder Jacob Emrani, who put up 4 billboards recruiting LeBron in March, has paid for over 40 billboards for Paul George. There are six different designs, all have the #PG2LA with three designs including LeBron with George. Here’s one billboard: pic.twitter.com/xHoHaItlqC — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 25, 2018

George will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and though it was long believed he was a lock to sign with the Lakers, that no longer appears to be the case.

George’s family reportedly is pulling for him to return to Southern California, but the five-time All-Star might be leaning toward re-signing with the Thunder.

Considered a significant gamble at the time, their trade for George last summer may ultimately prove beneficial. After spending a full season with the organization, George has regularly raved about Russell Westbrook and the franchise as a whole.

As for an official pitch from the Lakers to George, it reportedly will include a voiceover that touches on his affinity for the team since he was a young child.

