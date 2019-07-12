Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Tyson Chandler Signs With Rockets On One-Year Deal

Less than 10 games into the 2018-19 NBA season, it became evident the Los Angeles Lakers lacked size on the roster and were in desperate need of depth at the center position.

The solution to this problem arrived in the form of Tyson Chandler, who secured an early buyout with the Phoenix Suns and signed a one-year deal with his hometown team.

The signing was lauded by his Lakers teammates, including LeBron James, who immediately expressed his excitement with the arrival of Chandler. The 36-year-old provided leadership to what was a relatively young locker room on top of a much needed defensive presence in the paint.

Despite seeing his production drop, Chandler has received interest from other NBA teams this summer. Chandler reportedly will sign with the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, his agent Jeff Scwhartz tells @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2019

More details as it becomes available.