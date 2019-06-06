Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Reggie Bullock Open To Pistons Return If ‘Finances’ Are Right

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second round pick for Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons, he was seen as an immediate target to stay with them in free agency on a short-term deal.

However, the Lakers have much bigger fish to fry in the offseason. They will likely be in talks with almost every major free agent, not to mention the trade pursuits of Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal. With all this going on, it’s possible that Bullock — whose free agent rights will likely be renounced by the Lakers — may look around before Los Angeles can get to him.

One possible option for Bullock would be returning to the Pistons where he spent 3.5 seasons and became a full-time starter in his final two with the team. Now, Bullock may want a chance at redemption in Detroit, according to James Edwards of The Atheltic:

Following the trade, the source said that Bullock understood the business aspect of the decision and would still be willing to return to the Pistons as a free agent if, again, the finances were in order. Bullock has been in the league since 2013 and hasn’t made more than $2.5 million in a season.

At 28-years-old, Bullock is a three-point shooter consistently in the 40% range for his career. Because of this, he may feel his time is due for a bigger contract. Despite saying he would want a chance to return to the Lakers for the 2019-20 NBA season, it seems Bullock may slip through the cracks.

Should Bullock leave, it may not be the end of the world for the Lakers as in his 19 games with the purple and gold, he averaged just 9.3 points on 34.3% from three-point range — his lowest numbers in five seasons. And while Bullock’s struggles may not have continued in a long-term role, it’s possible he may want a fresh start to regain the consistent shooting he lost.

And in a stacked 2019 free agency class, finding a replacement for Bullock may not be so difficult. Great shooters like Danny Green, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Brook Lopez are all coming off career seasons from the three-point line, and will all be unrestricted free agents that won’t break the bank to sign.

Bullock has made it clear that he’ll go where the money is — regardless of whether it’s the Lakers, the Pistons, or another team.