Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Nets Sign-And-Trade D’Angelo Russell To Warriors

Armed with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and $32 million in cap space, the Los Angeles Lakers have a grand opportunity to sign a third All-Star player in free agency.

While the Lakers were linked to all the top free agents like Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, they also reached out to D’Angelo Russell’s agents to set up a meeting soon.

Unfortunately, it appears Russell will not be available as the Lakers patiently wait for Leonard’s decision now.

The Nets reportedly have signed-and-traded Russell to the Golden State Warriors, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

In addition, the Warriors are trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies now, according to Wojnarowski:

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Most expected the Nets to renounce Russell in order to sign both Durant and Irving. As Russell would become an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers reportedly were interested if they could not sign Leonard or Irving.

Although the Lakers reportedly were unwilling to offer Russell a max deal, it was initially unclear what his market would be. However, along with the Lakers, Russell was viewed as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ ‘top priority.’

As the Warriors look to stay competitive without Klay Thompson for most of the 2019-20 NBA season, Iguodala could be an unexpected option for the Lakers now.

Since the 35-year-old will likely be bought out by the Grizzlies, the Lakers will need to fill out some of their roster and his championship experience would be invaluable.

With Iguodala being general manager Rob Pelinka’s former client, it would not be surprising for the Lakers to reach out.

Less than six hours since free agency officially began, the landscape of the NBA is changing and all of the attention shifts back to Leonard’s impending decision now.