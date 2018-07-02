Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Meeting Scheduled With Tyreke Evans

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look for veterans to fill out the remainder of their roster after agreeing to a four-year deal with LeBron James on Sunday.

With the uncertainty of a potential Kawhi Leonard trade, the Lakers have already moved to sign players to one-year contracts in order to keep their cap flexibility for next summer. They agreed to one-year deals with guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson, as well as a veteran’s minimum deal with center JaVale McGee.

Now the Lakers appear to be eyeing another talented scorer in Tyreke Evans. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Evans is set to meet with the Lakers on Monday:

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Tyreke Evans meeting with the Lakers today. He met with Oklahoma City last night in Los Angeles. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Last season, Evans had his best campaign since his rookie year when he beat out the likes of Stephen Curry and James Harden for the Rookie of the Year Award. With the Grizzlies, Evans averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 52 games.

Evans has always been an excellent scorer, using his size and ball-handling to attack the basket at will. Where he made great strides last season was as a perimeter shooter, knocking down a career-high 39.9 percent from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game.

Unlike the other additions the Lakers have made this offseason, Evans could help with shooting which is still a major hole on the roster, while also giving the Lakers another playmaker who can create for himself and others.

Conceivably, he could be the Lakers’ backup point guard, but can play and guard multiple positions and is still only 29 years old, making him an ideal pickup if the Lakers can convince him to sign.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!