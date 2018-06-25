Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Malik Pope Signed To Summer League Roster

While it’s commonplace for players selected in the NBA Draft to participate in Summer League, teams also fill out their rosters by way of signing those who went undrafted. After drafting Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, the Los Angeles Lakers completed a few signings.

Late Thursday night, it was reported they agreed to terms with point guard Joel Barry II. The North Carolina product could fill an area of need for the Lakers that didn’t get addressed via the Draft.

Additionally, the team is said to have signed Malik Newman, Johnathan Williams and Jeffrey Carroll. One candidate who isn’t being considered for their Summer League roster is LiAngelo Ball, who went through a pre-draft workout for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Malik Pope is expected to be on the Lakers’ Summer League team, per ABC’s Sean Cunningham:

The 21-year-old Pope, who is a Sacramento native that received national attention while attending Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove, will join the summer league roster of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to two sources

Pope was among the 100-plus prospects to work out for the Lakers prior to this year’s Draft. He also visited with the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, among other teams.

Pope entered his name into the 2017 NBA Draft but withdrew and returned to San Diego State for a senior season. He went on to average 12.8 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, all the while shooting 52 percent.

Pope’s collegiate career came to a close with him as San Diego State’s all-time scoring leader. The 21-year-old was embroiled in a bit of controversy due to being named in a report that he received improper benefits.

The Lakers are participating in the first ever California Classic Summer League in Sacramento before joining all other NBA teams in Las Vegas.

