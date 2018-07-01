Lakers Free Agency Rumors: L.A. Among Teams To Express Interest In Lance Stephenson

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of free agents so far in the early days of this offseason period.

From big names such as LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins to young, promising players like Clint Capela and Aaron Gordon, and even role players like JaVale McGee and Amir Johnson, the Lakers are setting themselves up to go any number of routes.

One interesting option is veteran guard Lance Stephenson. One of the bigger characters in the NBA, Stephenson has carved out a niche for himself as a great perimeter defender, energy player, and secondary playmaker for the Indiana Pacers.

An unrestricted free agent, there are reportedly a number of teams who have expressed interest in Stephenson and the Lakers are among them according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP:

#Twolves, Knicks, 76ers, Lakers, Pacers, others have registered interest in FA Lance Stephenson. But all of those teams have many other balls up in the air, presumably waiting on others first. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2018

Stephenson would be an interesting addition to the core players that the Lakers already have. L.A. have a need to fill out their backcourt rotation and add another playmaker and Stephenson would do that.

Additionally, Stephenson would give the team a fierce defender and some much-needed toughness. Every team needs something of an enforcer, a player to make sure the opposition doesn’t just run over them while also energizing his own teammates.

It’s still early in the free agency process and the Lakers are addressing all possibilities and scenarios. The big names are still the priority, but the Lakers are doing well to keep an eye on other possibilities as well.

