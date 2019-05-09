Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Klay Thompson ‘Has No Plans’ To Give Warriors Discount

There are a number of big-name free agents available, but arguably none would fit with what the Los Angeles Lakers need more than Klay Thompson.

One of the best three-point shooters of all time, Thompson is also one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, bringing true value on both ends of the floor.

The question for Thompson has always been whether or not he would actually leave the Golden State Warriors to play elsewhere. All reports have pointed to him re-signing and even his own father Mychal Thompson doesn’t see his son leaving.

That still may be true, but it would come at a cost for the Warriors as Nick Friedell of ESPN shares Thompson has no desire to take any kind of discount in free agency:

Thompson has been open about the fact he wants to stay with the Warriors for years to come. However, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe earlier this season that Thompson has no plans to take a discount, despite the massive sneaker endorsement deal he signed with Anta. Thompson could sign a five-year, $188 million deal this summer — and if he makes an All-NBA team, he’d be eligible for a supermax deal that would pay him $221 million.

Stephen Curry has already secured his max contract and Thompson has every right to get his as well. The question for the Warriors is whether Kevin Durant returns to Golden State and for how much. Rumors have been swirling about Durant’s future and if he were to stay, there is a scenario where the Warriors may ask Thompson to take a discount.

If that were to happen, they could risk losing a player who was their former No. 11 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. It still seems highly unlikely that Thompson will be in any jersey other than a Warriors one, but the possibility is there.