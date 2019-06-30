Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Kevin Durant Signs With Nets On Four-Year, $164 Deal

One of the biggest mysteries heading into 2019 NBA free agency was the standing of Kevin Durant with the Golden State Warriors.

Though regarded as one of the best players in the NBA today, the fact that Durant tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals and is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season led many to wonder exactly what he would do.

Some questioned whether Durant would simply opt-in to the last year of his deal with the Warriors and enter 2020 free agency, but that quickly turned out to be false. Following that, the rumors began to fly about what he could do.

Aside from the ongoing beliefs about Durant teaming up with Kyrie Irving, there were also rumors about Durant and Kawhi Leonard having talks about pairing up. It was then reported that Durant was considering the Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets.

Ultimately, Durant finally made his decision, signing with the Nets on a four-year, $164 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

More details as it becomes available.