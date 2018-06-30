Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope To Meet With Clippers

The NBA’s free agent frenzy has begun, and the Los Angeles Lakers figure to be extremely aggressive. Armed with more cap room than any team in the league, the Lakers will chase superstars like LeBron James.

However, they also have their own free agents to keep an eye on, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, and Isaiah Thomas.

Rival teams around the league will attempt to steal away some of these players with the hope that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are too busy preserving their free agent dollars for superstars.

For Caldwell-Pope, he could find a new team without having to relocate to a different city. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Clippers will meet with Caldwell-Pope on the first official day of free agency:

Free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plans to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers on July 1, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2018

Caldwell-Pope was given a one-year deal worth roughly $18 million last season by the Lakers. The annual salary was more than Caldwell-Pope likely would have received if he had signed a long-term offer, but Los Angeles valued their future flexibility and were willing to offer more for it.

With the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope put up 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game as the team’s starting shooting guard. If he comes to an agreement elsewhere the Lakers will have to find a replacement either in free agency or from within, such as promoting Josh Hart to the starting lineup.

One potential option that’s been ruled out is Paul George, who quickly agreed to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

