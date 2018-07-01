Lakers Free Agency Rumors: JaVale McGee Drawing Interest

So far the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to come to terms on an agreement with anyone in free agency, but the team has been in contact with some players.

The ongoing theme seems to be frontcourt help as the Lakers have been rumored to be in contact with a couple of centers already. The big name among them is DeMarcus Cousins, who is an All-Star caliber player, but is also coming off a torn Achilles.

The Lakers have also reportedly expressed interest in veteran Amir Johnson, an ideal backup candidate. He isn’t the only veteran the Lakers are looking at, however.

According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, the Lakers are one of four teams who are interested in JaVale McGee:

Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Thunder currently in the mix for @JaValeMcGee, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2018

McGee does fall in line with what the Lakers are looking for as he is an active big who is a good rim protector and rebounder. Though he doesn’t bring much to the table offensively, he is a more than capable rim runner and finisher who brings a lot of energy and is a positive locker room presence.

It is good to see the Lakers remain in contact with other free agents as opposed to simply eyeing the big names. Paul George has already decided against coming to Los Angeles, while LeBron James and Cousins are still no guarantees to sign.

The Lakers can’t afford to be left with nothing and whether they get the big targets or not, veterans such as McGee can be valuable additions.

McGee has spent the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors where he has won two championships and averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 142 games with 27 of those being starts.

