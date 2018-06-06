Lakers Free Agent Isaiah Thomas Open To Re-Uniting With DeMarcus Cousins

The Los Angeles Lakers made a midseason trade this year that landed them veteran guard Isaiah Thomas. Although Thomas still wasn’t quite himself, dealing with hip trouble that eventually led to season-ending surgery, he showed that he can still be a factor for a team.

Now Thomas is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and it is anyone’s guess as to where he will land. The Lakers reportedly have interest in potentially re-signing Thomas, if they are to miss on marquee free agents and he’s open to a one-year contract.

For Thomas, where he might end up could be somewhat related to wherever fellow free agent and former teammate DeMarcus Cousins signs. A fan on Twitter suggested that Thomas and Cousins team up this summer and Thomas’ response seemed like he is for it:

Let’s do it lol https://t.co/2j3ns7oXmZ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 4, 2018

Thomas spent the first three years of his career teaming up with Cousins as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Both put up great numbers, but they couldn’t figure out team success.

Coincidentally, both are entering free agency after having their season cut short due to injury. While Thomas is expected to be ready well before training camp begins after his hip surgery, Cousins’ recovery is more in question as he tore his Achilles in January.

If Thomas were truly looking to re-unite with the big man, it would be interesting to see where it would occur at. The Lakers plan on adding big names this summer, but there have been questions about whether Cousins is on that list. Coming off serious injury, many expect Cousins to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Thomas going there would seem like a long shot considering the issues between he and Rajon Rondo.

Thomas has said previously that he will make the best basketball decision for himself this offseason. If that involves teaming back up with Cousins, then that is what he will do.

