Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Grizzlies ‘Would Gladly’ Buy Out Dwight Howard

Since DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a workout, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have been evaluating their options now.

While the Lakers reportedly have been leaving their final roster spot open in hopes of signing Andre Iguodala, they only have Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee at center.

As Davis wants to play a majority of his minutes at power forward, the Lakers reportedly are planning individual workouts with some centers, including Dwight Howard.

Unlike Iguodala, the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly ‘would gladly’ buy out Howard heading into the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Howard is under contract with Memphis, but they’re letting him explore opportunities elsewhere. Grizzlies would gladly work on a buyout with him. https://t.co/4BQDH1Hzjm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2019

Since Howard is in the final year of a two-year, $10.9 million deal, there is an easier path to a buyout. In this scenario, the Grizzlies could save a couple million dollars and Howard could easily make up the difference on a minimum deal.

Out of this current group that includes Joakim Noah, Marcin Gortat, and Marreese Speights, it is no secret Howard is the most talented one. However, there should be concerns.

Since Howard did not re-sign with the Lakers following the 2012-13 season, he has played for four teams in the last six seasons. And at this stage of Howard’s career, the question remains if his talent is worth the potential issues now.

While it appears the 33-year-old has learned from the past and is ready to move forward in recent interviews, the reality is this has been a trend. When Howard has signed with a new team or been traded, it has always been viewed as a fresh start for him, but issues continue to follow him.

As it currently stands, Noah may be the best fit for Los Angeles. Although it did not end well with the New York Knicks, he was a solid contributor for the Grizzlies after averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.