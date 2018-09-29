Lakers Video: Rapper Snoop Dogg Receives LeBron James Jersey, Throws Down Slam Dunk As Welcoming

If there was any doubt over the excitement that came from LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, one answer could be found in team’s website registering one of their top days in terms of merchandise sales upon his jersey being made available for purchase.

Since that time, the Lakers took to gifting James’ No. 23 jersey to other professional athletes and musicians. The ‘#ChosenFew’ campaign began when owner Jeanie Buss presented the new Nike jersey to Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

Rams teammates Jared Goff and Todd Gurley were also among the select group to receive the gift, and so too were musicians Adam Levine and J. Cole. The team has now shifted to a #StartTheShow campaign as the preseason draws near.

Among the latest to receive a James jersey from the team is noted Lakers fan and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. He immediately put the jersey on and flushed down a slam dunk in a video that was shared on Twitter:

Welcome to LA @kingjames 💜💛 thank you for the jersey neffew ! Now let’s go get that championship 🏆 time to #StartTheShow @lakers pic.twitter.com/SXuuRgAPON — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 29, 2018

Snoop has attended countless Lakers games at Staples Center but most may remember his celebrating as Kobe Bryant connected on one basket after another en route to scoring 60 points in the final game of his career.

The famed rapper presumably will be in attendance when James and the Lakers face the Houston Rockets in this season’s home opener. The two last were together for the premiere episode of James’ “The Shop” on HBO.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.