Lakers News: Fans Start Online Petition Against Color Of New Nike Jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers have been referred to as the ‘purple and gold’ for as long as anyone can remember. Last season, however, there were some concerns about the color of the team’s home uniforms.

With Nike taking over NBA jerseys, the Lakers’ home jersey seemed far closer to a bright yellow than the normal gold that fans are used to. They will soon be unveiling new jerseys ahead of this upcoming season, but a leaked picture, didn’t do much to ease fans concern about the color scheme.

The color looked even more yellow than before and backlash was swift. It has gotten to the point that one Lakers fan started an online petition to bring back gold Lakers jerseys:

The Lakers are known to have purple and GOLD jerseys. In recent years, NIKE has created their own rendition of the jerseys using banana yellow colors. This petition is to bring back Laker colors as per tradition. Jeanie Buss – please do the right thing!

At the time of writing, 1,390 fans had signed the petition, so it is clearly a point of contention amongst fans. The exact color of a jersey may seem like a small thing, but it is a matter of history and tradition with the Lakers and fans don’t want to lose that.

There is some questioning as to the leaked picture as some believe the lighting and flash contributed to the color of the jersey looking extremely off. However, even a fixed photo wasn’t exactly the Lakers gold fans know and love.

Whether Nike and the Lakers change this before the expected unveiling on July 30 remains to be seen, but the fans have already spoken about what they want and expect.

