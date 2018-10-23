Lakers Video: Fan Makes Half-Court Shot During Spurs Game To Win $30,000



Playing shorthanded and with a new lineup because of suspensions for Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo, the Los Angeles Lakers gave the San Antonio Spurs all they could handle on Monday night at Staples Center.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!

The Lakers got off to a terrible start as the Spurs knocked down 12 of their first 13 field goals en route to taking an 18-point lead in the first quarter. But L.A. steadily chipped away and eventually made a game of it.

They closed the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to force overtime, and were in control until letting it slip away over the final minutes. The Spurs finished the game on a 7-0 spurt to pull out a 143-142 victory.

While LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were among those to provide highlights during the game, so too did a fan between a quarter break.

With an opportunity to win $30,000, Ali Sabbouri of Anaheim, Calif., sunk a half-court shot to win the Aria Big Shot Jackpot.

The 26-year-old became the seventh winner (excluding Vlade Divac) of the MGM Big Shot Jackpot, which began during the 2006-07 NBA season.

Sabbouri is the first MGM Big Shot Jackpot winner of this, and first since Suni Strong won $100,000 on Jan. 21, 2018.