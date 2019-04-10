Lakers Exit Interviews: Lonzo Ball Focused On Taking ‘More Control’ Of Life Amid Big Baller Brand Scandal

Already dealing with frustration stemming from a second consecutive season cut short because of injury, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was faced with an off-court issue related to his Big Baller Brand.

Ball cut ties with BBB co-founder Alan Foster, who is alleged to have stolen $1.5 million. Shortly after, Ball and agent Harrison Gaines mutually agreed to end their business relationship. Ball has since signed with Creative Artists Agency.

“Just trying to stay positive and take more control of my life,” Ball said of his renewed focus for off-the-court matters. “It’s my life, it’s up to me what I want to do with it. I’m realizing that.”

Beyond financial implications, Ball was particularly jarred by the fact it was Foster who appears to have misled the brand and family. “We just put so much trust in him. Like I’ve said, he’s like my second dad,” Ball said.

“So when that came out, I just talked to him. I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it when he gave me his story. Looking back on it, obviously wish we would’ve jumped on it in October, but we still caught it.

“Nothing’s perfect. Life is full of ups and downs. Obviously it hurt me, just because of all the stuff I’ve been through with him, a lot of decisions he made on my behalf. It hurt a lot. I’ve known him since I was like 12. I’m kind of over it now. Just trying to stay positive and move onto bigger and better.”

Amid conflicting reports over LaVar Ball’s continued involvement in his son’s business ventures, Lonzo disputed the idea that he must fully break free from his family. “I wouldn’t say that,” Ball said.

“I just think certain decisions are going to be made. He might say one thing, someone else says another thing, but at the end of the day if I think it’s best for me, just go with that.

“A close family always comes back together.”