Lakers Exit Interviews: Brandon Ingram Was ‘Worried’ About Blood Clot After Hearing About Chris Bosh’s Situation

Brandon Ingram was in the midst of the best stretch of his young career before a bit of a bomb got dropped on him at the beginning of March.

In six games after the All-Star break, Ingram was averaging 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 57.0% from the field.

He then missed a few games due to a shoulder injury, but no one truly knew what was wrong with Ingram’s shoulder until it was revealed that he was diagnosed with blood clots.

Blood clots are a serious matter, but luckily team doctors caught it early enough that Ingram was able to undergo surgery and is expected to make a complete recovery and be ready for the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Speaking at his yearly exit interview, Ingram revealed he was ‘kind of worried’ after hearing about Chris Bosh’s situation.

“When I initially heard about it, I was kind of worried. I heard people talk about the Chris Bosh thing. I think people around me, they kept me grounded. They kept me smiling. They told me everything was going to be alright,” Ingram explained.

“I didn’t have anything related to Chris Bosh really. I think his was a little bit worse. I think in my situation, I’m happy that we caught it early and it was planned out to where I could be healthy a little bit earlier now.”

Ingram also spoke about his eagerness to get back onto a basketball court, which just goes to show how much better of a place his mind is in right now compared to when he first got the injury.

Getting healthy will be the most important thing for Ingram this offseason and from there, he can begin to worry about getting back on the floor.