Lakers Earn No. 1 Seed At Las Vegas Summer League After Defeating Knicks

After a 2-0 start, the defending Summer League champion Los Angeles Lakers continued their quest for a repeat with a big time win against Kevin Knox and the New York Knicks.

Josh Hart, who has dazzled at Summer League so far, had a great start yet again, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 from the field in the first quarter. This helped give the Lakers a 24-23 lead after the first period.

Moritz Wagner seemingly rolled his ankle early in the game and was taken to the locker room, but was able to return in the second quarter.

Los Angeles pulled ahead in the second quarter, led largely by Nick King and Xavier Rathan-Mayes off the bench. The two combined for 18 points in the period. Hart also raised his point total to 18 as the Lakers went to halftime up 53-42.

The third quarter began with the Lakers in complete control. Through a holistic team effort, the Lakers had a 67-47 lead at the 7:22 mark. The Knicks, with the help of Knox’s hot hand, went on a blistering 28-3 run in the final five minutes to tie the game at 78 heading to the fourth.

With the help of a three-point barrage from Hart and Svi Mykhailiuk, the Lakers were able to quickly regain the lead. The Lakers took a double digit lead midway through the fourth and the Knicks couldn’t recover, leading to a 107-92 win, and moving the Lakers to 3-0 in Summer League.

Josh Hart led the way with 27 points, and Alex Caruso’s hustle and 10 assists pushed the Lakers to the victory. This was the team’s last game as the Summer League playoffs begin tomorrow.

