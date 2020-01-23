Lakers Do Not Play Their Best Game, But Still Good Enough To Beat Knicks

After perhaps the worst loss of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Los Angeles defeated the New York Knicks in the first game of a back-to-back situation.

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the best duo in the league scored the team’s first 12 points, which started an early ‘Let’s go Lakers!’ chant.

With James 66 points away from passing Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he was aggressive on the offensive end with 10 early points on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting. As both benches checked in, Los Angeles was able to extend their lead to 28-24 after the first quarter.

Although both teams went back-and-forth, the Knicks established a five-point lead after back-to-back three-pointers by Damyean Dotson. However, following a timeout, the Lakers quickly regained some momentum after Dwight Howard‘s block led to LeBron James’ spin move and layup.

Despite 30 points combined from James and Davis, the team’s role players were quiet en route to a 48-48 tie with the Knicks after the second quarter.

To start the second half, both teams went back-and-forth, but Davis ignited an 11-2 run with a nice pass to JaVale McGee and a three-point play. Following a Knicks timeout, there were a lot of whistles that ruined the flow of the game.

As the Knicks tried to get more physical, the Lakers defense put together some stops and gave them some breathing room. Despite leading by as much as 10 points, the Lakers only led 76-70 after the third quarter.

With an opportunity to win their 35th game, James and the Lakers went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter and never looked back in New York.