Lakers Do Not Make Any Moves At 2019-20 NBA Trade Deadline

Despite all of the trade rumors leading up to Feb. 6, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately stood pat at the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline.

Los Angeles reportedly prioritized adding an offensive-minded backup point guard, but a deal failed to materialize before the 12:00 PM PT cutoff.

One player that drew interest from Los Angeles was Derrick Rose, but he stayed put with the Detroit Pistons. Other players linked to the Lakers in recent weeks ranged from the Bogdan Bogdanovic to Marcus Morris.

Boasting a Western Conference-best 38-11 record, the Lakers certainly did not feel pressured to make a trade. However, there will be opportunities for the team to upgrade their roster in the coming weeks via the buyout market.

Players that are waived by 8:59 PM PT on March 1 are deemed eligible for the NBA playoffs. The Lakers will surely take advantage of this as they look to piece together the best possible roster for a 2020 NBA Finals run now.

With the Memphis Grizzlies trading Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat to avoid a buyout situation, the Lakers will likely shift their focus to Darren Collison, who unexpectedly retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 NBA season.

The now 32-year-old would like to resume his playing career with either the Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers and hopes to make a decision soon. However, the Clippers did receive Isaiah Thomas in the Morris three-team trade.

Collison previously played for head coach Frank Vogel during the 2010-12 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, which presumably will be a factor in his choice. He also played for head coach Doc Rivers during the 2013-14 season.