Lakers Defeat Pistons At Las Vegas Summer League As LeBron James, Brandon Ingram Attend Quarterfinals

With LeBron James and Brandon Ingram in attendance, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons at the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals, 101-78.

Winners of their last 10 games in Las Vegas, the Lakers got off to a strong start led by Summer League MVP candidate, Josh Hart.

The team’s No. 30 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft converted on a three-pointer and two layups to give them an early 11-3 lead. The Lakers continued their dominance as they led 33-14 after the first quarter.

Both benches played the majority of the second quarter, but the Pistons were able to cut into the team’s lead to 10 points. However, Hart returned to the game late and Alex Caruso’s four-point play restored order as the Lakers held a 55-40 lead to end the first half.

As both teams went back and forth to begin the second half, the Lakers extended their lead to 66-47 led by Svi Mykhailiuk’s aggressiveness on both ends of the court. Highlighted by Mykhailiuk’s euro step in transition and 19 points, Los Angeles held a comfortable 75-56 lead against Detroit.

With the Lakers maintaining their lead, the starting lineup rested for the remainder of the game as Hart’s 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes led the way.

They will now face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors game in the semifinals.

