NBA TV Airing Lakers Day Marathon To Highlight Magic Johnson Starting At Center In 1980 NBA Finals, Junior Skyhook & More

Less than one week after honoring and celebrating Kobe Bryant turning 40 years old with a marathon of some of his best games, NBA TV has shifted their focus to Los Angeles Lakers Day on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Tipping off at 6:30 a.m. PT, the network is showcasing memorable performances and historic games in Lakers franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant and Pau Gasol are among those who will be featured.

So too will the 2000 Lakers and their comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

NBA TV is also bringing back the 2010 documentary that highlighted the rivalry between Johnson and Larry Bird.

Listed below are details and a complete breakdown of NBA TV’s schedule for Lakers Day.

6:30 a.m.: Led by 24 points and 29 rebounds from Wilt Chamberlain, who overcame a sprained wrist, the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the 1972 NBA Finals to capture their first title in Los Angeles.

8:30 a.m.: Merely a 20-year-old rookie, Magic Johnson started at center in place of the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and produced to the tune of 42 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals.

10 a.m.: The Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the 1987 NBA Finals behind Magic Johnson’s ‘junior, junior’ skyhook at the Boston Garden.

12 p.m.: In what went down as the only triple-double of his career, James Worthy had 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Lakers past the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the 1988 NBA Finals. The victory fulfilled head coach Pat Riley’s prediction that his team would be back-to-back champions.

2 p.m.: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Phil Jackson were nearly undone before they could get started. But the Lakers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

4 p.m.: “Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals” documentary on the rivalry between Johnson and Bird. (Re-airs at 9 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Lakers wrap up the 2001 NBA Finals by defeating Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, cementing back-to-back championships and the second of what finished as NBA Finals MVPs for Shaquille O’Neal.

8 p.m.: With an assist from then-Ron Artest, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol get revenge on the Boston Celtics by coming from behind in a thrilling Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

11 p.m.: Robert Horry arguably saved the Lakers’ season by draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Sacramento Kings, to even the 2002 Western Conference Finals at two games apiece.

1 a.m. (Thursday, Aug. 30): Kobe Bryant scores 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

