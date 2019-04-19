Lakers Coaching Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams To Be Brought Back For Meetings Including Jeanie Buss

After the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton, general manager Rob Pelinka has been in charge of the team’s coaching search.

Still without a president of basketball operations, Pelinka has met with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

With Williams reportedly expected to meet with the Lakers again, Lue reportedly does not want to be perceived only as a head coach for LeBron James.

As Pelinka is set to meet with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, Lue will also be brought back for a second meeting that include owner Jeanie Buss, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

ESPN reporting with @McTen: Ty Lue’s meeting w/ Lakers GM Rob Pelinka today was similar to Monty Williams’ earlier in week: Get to know each other, setting up second interviews focused more on specifics. Lakers plan to bring back both coaches for sit-downs including Jeanie Buss. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2019

Although there are currently more questions than answers, the Lakers are actually going through a hiring process for Walton’s replacement. While it would be ideal to hire Magic Johnson’s replacement, the first step the Lakers take will be a sign of Pelinka’s role moving forward.

As Pelinka’s reputation around the league has been put into question, the Lakers need to stabilize themselves. With a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and $38 million in cap space for free agency, the Lakers have to address both positions before even thinking about improving their roster.