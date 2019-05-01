Lakers Coaching Rumors: Suns Expected To Interview Monty Williams For Second Time With Robert Sarver

To begin the 2019 NBA offseason, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently conducting their coaching search to replace former head coach Luke Walton.

As the Lakers reportedly have interviewed four potential candidates, they have met with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue twice already.

With Los Angeles viewing Williams as ‘very likable,’ they do have competition from the Phoenix Suns who fired head coach Igor Kokoskov.

Similar to the Lakers, the Suns will meet with Williams for the second time with owner Robert Sarver expected to be in attendance, according to Shams Charania of Stadium:

“I’m told Phoenix will interview Monty Williams for a second time this week, and this time it’s expected to include Suns owner Robert Sarver.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on the head coaching searches. pic.twitter.com/2wgfP14AvF — Stadium (@Stadium) April 30, 2019

With two teams that have not had much stability at the head coaching position, this is an important hire. As the Suns are trying to find a head coach who can grow with their young core, the Lakers are looking to compete now with LeBron James.

While Pelinka and company deserve credit for actually going through a hiring process, it will be interesting to see if this latest development impacts how quickly they make their decision.