Lakers Coaching Rumors: Senior Management Plans To Meet Monty Williams Between Games 2 And 3 Of 76ers-Nets

With the 2019 NBA playoffs underway, the Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves without a president of basketball operations and head coach.

While it remains unclear if the Lakers will replace Magic Johnson, they already have three potential candidates to replace Walton.

Led by general manager Rob Pelinka, the Lakers are set to interview former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams, and Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard.

For Williams, the Lakers plan to interview him between Games 2 and 3 of the 76ers-Brooklyn Nets playoff series, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers’ senior management has plans to travel East to meet with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams between Games 2 and 3 of the Sixers’ playoff series, league sources told ESPN.

With three days in between Games 2 and 3, it potentially provides a timeline on when the Lakers will hire their next head coach. In addition to Williams, they will interview Lue and Howard this upcoming week as well.

While the Lakers should ideally hire a new president of basketball operations first, it appears they are comfortable with Pelinka moving forward. It will also be interesting to learn who is part of the team’s senior management.

As Walton and assistant coach Mark Madsen have already found new jobs, LeBron James will have to buy into the team’s next head coach. With all three candidates having ties to James, it is clear they have it as one of their priorities.