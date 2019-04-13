Lakers Coaching Rumors: Rob Pelinka Will Run Search For Luke Walton’s Replacement

Three days after the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly fired head coach Luke Walton despite a statement of mutually parting ways.

Without a president of basketball operations and head coach now, general manager Rob Pelinka remains the last man standing out of the three.

As there are conflicting reports about Pelinka’s reputation around the league, it appears the Lakers have made a rather interesting decision.

Instead of hiring a president of basketball operations first, Pelinka will run the team’s coaching search to find Walton’s replacement, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Pelinka will run the Lakers coaching search. As @wojespn reported Ty Lue is one of the leading candidates. The expectation is they will talk to others, too, though. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 12, 2019

Based on this latest report, it suggests the Lakers will not hire Johnson’s replacement. Instead, Pelinka will either get promoted or have more power if he hires Walton’s replacement.

In an ideal situation, owner Jeanie Buss should hire a new president of basketball operations first. And it should be up to him/her to decide on Pelinka’s future as general manager and choose a new head coach.

If the Lakers hire a head coach before a president of basketball operations, it would not make sense and create another situation like Johnson, Pelinka, and Walton.