Lakers Coaching Rumors: Monty Williams ‘Very Likable’ As Tyronn Lue ‘Struck A Very Emotional Cord’ In Interviews

After interviewing four potential candidates so far, the Los Angeles Lakers met with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams for a second time.

In their second meetings, general manager Rob Pelinka was reportedly joined by the Buss family (Jeanie, Joey, and Jesse), Kurt and Linda Rambis, and Tim Harris.

As there is clarity on who makes up the Lakers contingent now, Lue and Williams were reportedly ‘impressed’ with how ‘thorough’ they were.

And for the Lakers, Williams had two qualities they liked about him, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

The group found that Williams, whose connection to Lakers star LeBron James came when they were involved with Team USA at the same time, was forthright and very likable during his interview. Williams liked that the Lakers’ group went over a lot of different things about the franchise.

As for Lue, he ‘struck a very emotional cord,’ according to Shams Charania of Stadium:

“I’m told Ty Lue struck a very emotional cord in his interview with Lakers leadership.” ICYMI Friday morning: NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on Ty Lue’s candidacy for Lakers coach. pic.twitter.com/EpKBqfhXKm — Stadium (@Stadium) April 27, 2019

With Lue and Williams both having a relationship with LeBron James, it is a matter of hiring the best candidate. Despite meeting with both of them twice, Los Angeles reportedly has not offered the head coaching job to either of them.

As the Phoenix Suns will interview Williams, it will be interesting to see if the team’s timeline for former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement changes because of this.