Lakers Coaching Rumors: Monty Williams Becoming Suns Head Coach ‘Gaining Real Momentum’

With the 2019 NBA playoffs in progress, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement.

As owner Jeanie Buss’ current plan reportedly involves general manager Rob Pelinka running the team’s front office, he has interviewed four potential candidates so far.

Out of the group, Pelinka and the Lakers have already interviewed Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue twice.

With the Phoenix Suns also reportedly meeting with Williams twice, it appears this scenario is ‘gaining real momentum,’ according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

Strong rumblings from the NBA grapevine tonight: Monty Williams landing in Phoenix as the next Suns coach is a scenario gaining real momentum — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 2, 2019

As the Lakers reportedly have not offered the head coaching job to Williams or Lue yet, the Suns are prepared to take the next step:

League sources say that the Suns' job will be Monty Williams' job if he wants it … but Williams, as a coach in demand, has the rare ability to be choosy about where he wants to coach next — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 2, 2019

While the Lakers have been patient so far, they have competition for Williams now. If the former New Orleans Pelicans head coach is truly their frontrunner, it will be interesting to see if Los Angeles quickly makes an offer soon.

As all candidates do have ties to LeBron James and there is a certain perception that comes with that, the Lakers just need to hire the best one possible. Heading into Year 2, James buying into the new head coach is a major factor in the team’s ability to truly compete moving forward.