Lakers Coaching Rumors: Monty Williams Agrees To Five-Year Deal To Become Suns Head Coach

Despite former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, the Los Angeles Lakers eventually fired head coach Luke Walton after three seasons.

While there have been three different versions on how Walton ultimately left, general manager Rob Pelinka has been conducting the team’s coaching search.

Out of the four potential candidates interviewed so far which included Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd, the Lakers met with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue twice.

However, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere as Williams has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal to become the new Phoenix Suns head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams has agreed to a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2019

Despite meeting with Williams and Lue twice, the Lakers reportedly were split on offering the job to one of them. As the Suns have essentially decided for the Lakers, it appears this paves the way for Lue to be reunited with James.

After Lue became the Cavaliers head coach during the 2015-16 NBA season, he and James won one championship in three consecutive NBA Finals appearances against the Golden State Warriors. While there is a certain perception of Lue, he wanted to change it during his two interviews with the Lakers.