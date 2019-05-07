Lakers Coaching Rumors: Kurt Rambis Has Had ‘Significant Role’ In Hiring Process

When Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson resigned, many expected owner Jeanie Buss and company to quickly find a replacement heading into an important offseason.

While the Lakers have remained extremely quiet nearly a month later, the team’s coaching search provided some hints about the direction of the storied franchise.

As Buss’ current plan reportedly involves general manager Rob Pelinka running the front office, many have wondered about senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis’ role.

And it appears Rambis has had a ‘significant’ role since Johnson’s resignation, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

‪Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the hiring process, sources said. ‬

With the team’s contingent meeting with four candidates during this process, the next step is stabilizing the organization. As the Lakers are in negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, he is reportedly eyeing former Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel to become his lead assistant coach.

If the Lakers hire Lue and Vogel, it would be an improvement from former head coach Luke Walton’s coaching staff. Once the coaching staff is finalized, Pelinka and company do need to surround LeBron James and the young core with three-point shooters and rim protectors following the failed experiment during the 2018-19 NBA season.