Lakers Coaching Rumors: Jason Kidd Remains ‘Strong Candidate’ To Become Assistant Coach

After ending negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, the Los Angeles Lakers have resumed their coaching search.

While numerous candidates have been added to the team’s list, the Lakers have interviewed former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach JB Bickerstaff so far.

As Vogel is reportedly emerging as a serious candidate now, there has been one constant since the Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton a month ago.

It appears regardless of who becomes Walton’s replacement, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd will be a part of the coaching staff, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the Lakers head coaching search has become focused on Frank Vogel, Jason Kidd remains a strong candidate to play a prominent role as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

During negotiations with Lue, the Lakers reportedly were hoping Kidd would be a part of his coaching staff. While it was a tough ask, Lue was willing to meet them halfway if they gave him a five-year deal instead of three.

As for Kidd, the Lakers reportedly reached out to him during the 2018-19 NBA season to gauge his interest. While there were multiple reports of Kidd’s appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” hurting his chances, that is not the case as he has already interviewed for the head coaching job.