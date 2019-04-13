Lakers Coaching Rumors: Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson Not Expected To Be Interviewed

Before the Los Angeles Lakers even fired head coach Luke Walton, there was already a list of potential candidates for the 2019-20 NBA season.

While Walton wanted to remain the team’s head coach, the Lakers still fired him after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation.

As the team’s head coaching job is available now, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams are reportedly considered the early frontrunners.

However, former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson is not expected to be interviewed, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Jackson, an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC, is not expected to be on the list of people the Lakers interview, according to people.

And after former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd recently talked about the team’s head coaching job, he is not considered a candidate:

Kidd, an NBA Hall of Fame point guard, won’t be on the list either, according to people, who said Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was not happy to see the former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks coach recently on TV shows talking about the Lakers job.

Both Jackson and Kidd were viewed as potential candidates for the team’s coaching job, but that has changed. For Kidd, this is a major shift from the Lakers reportedly reaching out to him during the 2018-19 season to gauge his interest.

With general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly conducting the team’s search for Walton’s replacement, it suggests he will either get promoted or receive more power. Based on conflicting reports regarding Pelinka’s reputation around the league, it is a rather interesting decision by the Lakers.