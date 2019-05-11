Lakers Coaching Rumors: Frank Vogel Made ‘Strong Impression,’ Expected To Talk Again

After the Los Angeles Lakers ended negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, they have resumed their coaching search.

As former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel was reportedly a candidate to become Lue’s lead assistant coach, he was the first to be interviewed.

Known for his defensive schemes, it appears Vogel made a strong impression on the Lakers front office led by general manager Rob Pelinka.

As a result, the two sides are expected to talk again regarding the team’s head coaching job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel made a strong impression in his interview with the Los Angeles Lakers and the sides are planning to talk again soon about the team’s head coaching job, league sources told ESPN.

With Lue and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams no longer available, Vogel is emerging as a serious candidate:

After the Lakers top two targets, Monty Williams and Ty Lue rejected the franchise’s offers, the Lakers reset their search and Vogel is emerging as a serious candidate, sources said.

While the 45-year-old was fired by the Magic following a 54-110 record, he is best known for his six seasons with the Pacers. With a 250-181 record, he led them to back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Along with Vogel and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach JB Bickerstaff, the Lakers reportedly are expected to interview former Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins and former New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson. In addition, Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd are reportedly still in the mix.