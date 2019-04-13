Lakers Coaching Rumors: 76ers Grant Permission To Interview Monty Williams

After the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton, general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly will be conducting the team’s search for the position.

As Walton will officially become the Sacramento Kings head coach soon, it appears the Lakers already have two former head coaches in mind.

Along with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams are the early favorites.

With Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand stating he would ‘honor’ potential requests to interview Williams, he kept his word shortly after, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers have been granted permission to meet and discuss head coaching job with 76ers assistant Monty Williams, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2019

As Williams is currently a 76ers assistant coach, he previously coached Anthony Davis for three seasons. In addition, he and LeBron James have a prior relationship during their time together on Team USA.

For the Lakers, they are hoping the next head coach will provide stability. While Walton was expected to grow with the young core, the circumstances changed when James signed a four-year, $154 million deal in free agency.

Heading into Year 2, the reality is James will have to buy into the team’s new head coach. Along with Williams, the Lakers will also meet with Lue, who won one championship in three consecutive NBA Finals appearances with James.